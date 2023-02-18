Shell Asset Management Co. Trims Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $2,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in shares of CME Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in CME Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group in the third quarter worth $31,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 108.4% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 88.4% in the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 85.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CME opened at $188.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $175.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.40. CME Group Inc. has a one year low of $166.54 and a one year high of $251.99.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 53.61% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 8.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.13%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CME shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of CME Group from $214.29 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of CME Group from $192.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on CME Group from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. UBS Group cut their target price on CME Group from $226.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on CME Group from $200.00 to $218.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $219.83.

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

