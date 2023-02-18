Shell Asset Management Co. Trims Stock Holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its stake in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,713 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 7,923 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in VMware were worth $3,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VMware during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VMware during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of VMware by 140.2% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 233 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of VMware by 75.8% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 262 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of VMware by 202.0% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 296 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 6,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total value of $804,837.51. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,563 shares in the company, valued at $8,417,818.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 6,651 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total transaction of $804,837.51. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,563 shares in the company, valued at $8,417,818.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 17,860 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total value of $2,143,557.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 160,981 shares in the company, valued at $19,320,939.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on VMW shares. StockNews.com upgraded VMware from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their price objective on VMware from $131.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on VMware from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, VMware presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.44.

Shares of NYSE:VMW opened at $116.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.02. VMware, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.53 and a 52-week high of $132.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.27. The company has a market capitalization of $49.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.68.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The virtualization software provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.24). VMware had a net margin of 10.68% and a negative return on equity of 1,930.43%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

