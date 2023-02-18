Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Given New $55.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) had its price objective raised by KeyCorp from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Shopify in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Shopify from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. DZ Bank restated a sell rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Shopify from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.26.

Shares of NYSE:SHOP opened at $43.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $55.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.97 and a beta of 1.98. Shopify has a fifty-two week low of $23.63 and a fifty-two week high of $78.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.44. The company has a quick ratio of 6.64, a current ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 414.3% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 12,308 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 9,915 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 637.0% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 8,291 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 7,166 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 1,903.5% in the 2nd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 370,374 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,570,000 after acquiring an additional 351,888 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Shopify by 853.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,967,747 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,473,000 after buying an additional 1,761,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd grew its position in Shopify by 868.3% in the 2nd quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 252,020 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,888,000 after buying an additional 225,994 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.31% of the company’s stock.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

