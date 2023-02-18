Short Interest in AmmPower Corp. (OTCMKTS:AMMPF) Expands By 7.6%

AmmPower Corp. (OTCMKTS:AMMPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 57,900 shares, a growth of 7.6% from the January 15th total of 53,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 411,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

AmmPower Trading Up 3.4 %

OTCMKTS:AMMPF opened at 0.23 on Friday. AmmPower has a 12-month low of 0.15 and a 12-month high of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of 0.23 and a 200 day moving average price of 0.24.

AmmPower Company Profile

AmmPower Corp. operates as a resource exploration company in Canada. It owns the Whabouchi South lithium exploration property located in the James Bay/Eeyou Istche region of Quebec. The company is also developing a proprietary solution to produce green ammonia and green hydrogen, as well as investigating catalyst reactions.

