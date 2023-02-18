Short Interest in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Drops By 9.5%

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,380,000 shares, a decrease of 9.5% from the January 15th total of 10,370,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,720,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Aramark Stock Down 0.1 %

Aramark stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 979,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,449,506. The company has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.64. Aramark has a fifty-two week low of $28.74 and a fifty-two week high of $45.72.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. Aramark had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 1.33%. Aramark’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Aramark will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aramark Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Aramark’s payout ratio is currently 50.57%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Aramark from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Aramark from $46.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Aramark from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Aramark in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Aramark in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Lynn Mckee sold 30,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total value of $1,308,489.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 281,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,961,576.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Aramark news, EVP Lynn Mckee sold 30,817 shares of Aramark stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total transaction of $1,308,489.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 281,714 shares in the company, valued at $11,961,576.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Lauren A. Harrington sold 9,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total transaction of $401,520.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,106 shares in the company, valued at $2,723,222.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Aramark

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARMK. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Aramark by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,758,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,271,000 after acquiring an additional 302,698 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Aramark by 1,042.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,850,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,228,000 after purchasing an additional 11,725,727 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Aramark by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,897,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,358,000 after buying an additional 198,530 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Aramark by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,048,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,728,000 after buying an additional 326,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its position in Aramark by 2.3% during the third quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 6,401,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,721,000 after buying an additional 141,057 shares during the period.

Aramark Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States), Food and Support Services International (FSS International), and Uniform and Career Apparel (Uniform). The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

Featured Articles

