Short Interest in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) Decreases By 8.8%

Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 756,000 shares, a drop of 8.8% from the January 15th total of 829,400 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 402,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Credicorp by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,637,870 shares of the bank’s stock worth $323,930,000 after buying an additional 98,032 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its position in shares of Credicorp by 8.8% during the third quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,693,096 shares of the bank’s stock worth $207,912,000 after purchasing an additional 137,289 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Credicorp by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,370,640 shares of the bank’s stock worth $185,941,000 after purchasing an additional 38,337 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of Credicorp by 29.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,344,796 shares of the bank’s stock worth $161,254,000 after purchasing an additional 308,617 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Credicorp by 2.5% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,328,538 shares of the bank’s stock worth $163,145,000 after purchasing an additional 32,149 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAP traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $129.57. The stock had a trading volume of 302,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,185. Credicorp has a 52 week low of $113.21 and a 52 week high of $182.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $137.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.58. The company has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.91.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BAP shares. Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of Credicorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $156.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Credicorp in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 price target for the company.

Credicorp Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Banking; Microfinance; Insurance and Pensions; and Investment Banking and Wealth Management. The Universal Banking segment focuses on lending and investment services.

