Short Interest in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) Drops By 9.2%

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,740,000 shares, a drop of 9.2% from the January 15th total of 33,870,000 shares. Currently, 17.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 8,210,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Mark Breitbard sold 7,311 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.34, for a total transaction of $90,217.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,221,413.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 44.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get GAP alerts:

Institutional Trading of GAP

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in GAP by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,561 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in GAP by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 53,690 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in GAP by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 56,444 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its stake in GAP by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 13,161 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in GAP by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,150 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. 57.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GAP Trading Down 0.4 %

A number of equities analysts have commented on GPS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of GAP from $8.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. UBS Group cut shares of GAP from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of GAP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of GAP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of GAP to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.67.

GPS stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.74. 4,120,360 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,772,136. GAP has a one year low of $7.79 and a one year high of $16.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 85.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.55.

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The apparel retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.73. GAP had a return on equity of 4.78% and a net margin of 0.35%. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. GAP’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that GAP will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GAP Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.