SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) Insider Anthony J. Recupero Sells 5,193 Shares

SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Rating) insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 5,193 shares of SI-BONE stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total value of $86,723.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,886,223.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
SI-BONE Stock Up 3.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:SIBN opened at $17.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.14 and a 200 day moving average of $15.75. The company has a current ratio of 7.50, a quick ratio of 6.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. SI-BONE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.14 and a 12-month high of $23.71.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
SIBN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of SI-BONE in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on SI-BONE from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. JMP Securities cut their price target on SI-BONE from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on SI-BONE from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on SI-BONE from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.57.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
SI-BONE Company Profile
SI-BONE, Inc engages in the provision of implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy. It offers a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system, called iFuse, used to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SI-BONE (SIBN)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/13 – 2/17
- Deere Stock Raises Outlook and is Ready to Power Higher
- DraftKings Crowning Achievement: Leverage
- Tesla Stock Comeback Is Picking Up Steam
- How Abbott Labs, AbbVie Could Profit on Seizure Drug Formula
Receive News & Ratings for SI-BONE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SI-BONE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.