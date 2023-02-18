SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) Insider Anthony J. Recupero Sells 5,193 Shares

SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Rating) insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 5,193 shares of SI-BONE stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total value of $86,723.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,886,223.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

SI-BONE Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SIBN opened at $17.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.14 and a 200 day moving average of $15.75. The company has a current ratio of 7.50, a quick ratio of 6.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. SI-BONE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.14 and a 12-month high of $23.71.

Get SI-BONE alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SIBN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of SI-BONE in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on SI-BONE from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. JMP Securities cut their price target on SI-BONE from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on SI-BONE from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on SI-BONE from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

SI-BONE Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 30,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SI-BONE during the 4th quarter worth $4,849,000. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in shares of SI-BONE by 60.6% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 67,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after buying an additional 25,342 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,105,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,634,000 after purchasing an additional 77,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC lifted its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 239.0% during the 4th quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 34,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 24,414 shares during the last quarter. 98.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

SI-BONE, Inc engages in the provision of implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy. It offers a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system, called iFuse, used to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SI-BONE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SI-BONE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.