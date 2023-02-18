Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Decreases Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH cut its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,668 shares during the quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Altria Group by 199.7% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth raised its stake in Altria Group by 866.7% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. 58.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MO opened at $48.07 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.35 and a 1-year high of $57.05. The company has a market cap of $86.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.09.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 283.14% and a net margin of 22.97%. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.82%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.87%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MO shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Altria Group from $46.50 to $49.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group cut Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Altria Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.13.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

