Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Decreases Stock Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH cut its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,033 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,173 shares during the period. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OXY. Selway Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 1,176.5% in the 3rd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 651 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth $58,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. 78.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $60.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $37.56 and a 1-year high of $77.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.81 and its 200 day moving average is $66.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Occidental Petroleum

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OXY. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $74.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.82.

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

