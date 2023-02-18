Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Sells 347 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH lowered its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 347 shares during the quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AEP. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in American Electric Power by 508.3% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cfra dropped their target price on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on American Electric Power from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Mizuho reduced their target price on American Electric Power from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Bank of America downgraded American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.18.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

NASDAQ:AEP opened at $92.41 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.05. The company has a market cap of $47.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.79. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.30 and a fifty-two week high of $105.60.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 68.74%.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

