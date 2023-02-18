Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Sells 358 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH trimmed its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,819 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 358 shares during the quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 19.1% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,693,839 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $557,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555,231 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 6,635.8% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,090,799 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $62,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074,605 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 175.2% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,503,004 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $101,436,000 after acquiring an additional 956,946 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.5% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 14,254,984 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $818,806,000 after buying an additional 486,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 16.5% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 3,372,879 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $217,415,000 after buying an additional 477,377 shares during the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Cognizant Technology Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CTSH opened at $65.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.07. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.33 and a fifty-two week high of $93.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.87 and a 200-day moving average of $61.79.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Increases Dividend

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.01. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 11.79%. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. This is a boost from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 26.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CTSH shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $78.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup cut their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $77.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cognizant Technology Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.75.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

(Get Rating)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.