Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN) Shares Down 1%

Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN – Get Rating) dropped 1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $12.70 and last traded at $12.80. Approximately 60,302 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 59% from the average daily volume of 37,825 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.93.
SLN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on Silence Therapeutics from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Silence Therapeutics from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Silence Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Silence Therapeutics from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.96 and a 200 day moving average of $12.46.
Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel ribonucleic acid (RNA) therapeutics in hematology, cardiovascular, and other rare and metabolic indications. The company's platform includes mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform designed to accurately target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.
