Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 34.95%. The company had revenue of $309.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year.
Sixth Street Specialty Lending Stock Up 2.9 %
TSLX stock opened at $19.48 on Friday. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a twelve month low of $16.02 and a twelve month high of $24.27. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.
Sixth Street Specialty Lending Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a positive change from Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 132.35%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TSLX. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the 4th quarter worth $238,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the fourth quarter valued at $315,000. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the fourth quarter worth $589,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 6,861 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.71% of the company’s stock.
About Sixth Street Specialty Lending
Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc engages in the provision of financing solutions. It invests in first-lien debt, second-lien debt, mezzanine and unsecured debt or equity or other securities issued by middle-market companies. The company is founded in 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
