Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Acquires 23,731 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 264,266 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,731 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in American International Group were worth $12,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new stake in American International Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $218,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in American International Group by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 2,413 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in American International Group by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 17,158 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 5,201 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its holdings in American International Group by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 27,065 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after buying an additional 2,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in American International Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,251,000. 89.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American International Group Stock Performance

Shares of American International Group stock opened at $60.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $45.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.76, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.60 and its 200 day moving average is $57.74. American International Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.05 and a 1 year high of $65.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $11.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.84 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 7.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AIG shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Monday, November 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of American International Group from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of American International Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.08.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

