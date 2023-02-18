Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Boosts Stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 82.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,676 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 48,350 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned 0.05% of Zimmer Biomet worth $11,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 19.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,102,761 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,954,843,000 after acquiring an additional 3,695,510 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 131.9% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 5,410,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $568,438,000 after acquiring an additional 3,077,685 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 13.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,929,342 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $938,117,000 after buying an additional 1,062,625 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 489.0% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,175,757 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $150,381,000 after buying an additional 976,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 397.1% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 532,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,892,000 after buying an additional 424,988 shares during the last quarter. 87.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $125.97 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $126.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $26.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.02. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.39 and a twelve month high of $135.05.

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.05. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 3.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.27%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital upped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Zimmer Biomet from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $125.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.18.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

