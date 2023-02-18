Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Cuts Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ reduced its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,882 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $11,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ICE. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter worth $27,000. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 173.9% in the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 87.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.98, for a total value of $169,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,218,585.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.98, for a total value of $169,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,218,585.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.37, for a total transaction of $3,161,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,971,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,128,555.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ICE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $131.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.36.

Shares of ICE stock opened at $107.11 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $105.88 and a 200-day moving average of $102.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.60 and a 12-month high of $137.40. The firm has a market cap of $59.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.68, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.91.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.01). Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. This is a positive change from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 59.14%.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

