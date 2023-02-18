Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $13.87 Million Position in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) by 344.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 194,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 151,000 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned 0.31% of TriNet Group worth $13,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in TriNet Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in TriNet Group by 78.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 620 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in TriNet Group by 4,961.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 658 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 742 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.65% of the company’s stock.
TriNet Group Price Performance
Shares of TNET opened at $91.05 on Friday. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.60 and a 12-month high of $103.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.84 and its 200 day moving average is $74.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 1.15.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms have issued reports on TNET. Cowen increased their price target on TriNet Group from $67.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday. Cowen cut their price target on TriNet Group from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on TriNet Group from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.25.
TriNet Group Company Profile
TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions including industry solutions to small and mid sized businesses. Its services include payroll processing tax administration, employee benefits and a human resource technology platform with online and mobile tools and also employee onboarding and termination, compensation reporting, expense management, and benefits enrollment and administration.
