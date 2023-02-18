Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $13.87 Million Position in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) by 344.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 194,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 151,000 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned 0.31% of TriNet Group worth $13,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in TriNet Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in TriNet Group by 78.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 620 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in TriNet Group by 4,961.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 658 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 742 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.65% of the company’s stock.

Get TriNet Group alerts:

TriNet Group Price Performance

Shares of TNET opened at $91.05 on Friday. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.60 and a 12-month high of $103.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.84 and its 200 day moving average is $74.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 1.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total value of $406,812.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,352,367.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other TriNet Group news, SVP Alexander G. Warren sold 3,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total transaction of $229,960.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,654,504.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total value of $406,812.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 205,137 shares in the company, valued at $13,352,367.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 22,405 shares of company stock worth $1,583,327 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 40.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TNET. Cowen increased their price target on TriNet Group from $67.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday. Cowen cut their price target on TriNet Group from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on TriNet Group from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.25.

TriNet Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions including industry solutions to small and mid sized businesses. Its services include payroll processing tax administration, employee benefits and a human resource technology platform with online and mobile tools and also employee onboarding and termination, compensation reporting, expense management, and benefits enrollment and administration.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TriNet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriNet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.