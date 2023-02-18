Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Lowers Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ reduced its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 763 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $12,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Zoetis by 0.9% during the second quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in Zoetis by 1.6% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 4,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its position in Zoetis by 33.7% during the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Zoetis by 0.3% during the second quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,626,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, My Legacy Advisors LLC increased its position in Zoetis by 1.6% during the third quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 4,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on ZTS. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Zoetis from $207.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Zoetis from $264.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zoetis currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.17.

Zoetis Stock Performance

NYSE ZTS opened at $172.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $79.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $157.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.72. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.15 and a twelve month high of $201.32.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 26.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

About Zoetis

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision livestock farming technology. The firm operates through the following segments: United States & International. Its products include vaccines, parasiticides, anti-infectives, dermatology products, medicated feed additives, animal health diagnostics, and other pharmaceutical products for both companion animal and livestock customers.

See Also

