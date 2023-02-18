Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 13,486 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ trimmed its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,638 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 13,486 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $15,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Legacy CG LLC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 15,000.0% during the second quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 151 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 82.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LULU shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Lululemon Athletica from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $360.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $470.00 to $425.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $395.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $383.00 to $431.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $403.97.

Lululemon Athletica Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $320.36 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12-month low of $251.51 and a 12-month high of $410.70. The company has a market cap of $40.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.20, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $316.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $322.68.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The apparel retailer reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 41.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lululemon Athletica

(Get Rating)

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.