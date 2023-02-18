Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 4,596 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 259,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,596 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $14,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Personal Financial Services grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 124.1% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 332.2% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Trading Up 1.8 %

MDLZ opened at $66.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $91.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.53. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $54.72 and a one year high of $68.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Mondelez International’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MDLZ shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Mondelez International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 22,388 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total value of $1,512,309.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 179,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,131,169.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

Recommended Stories

