Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 6,963 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ decreased its holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 166,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,963 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned approximately 0.06% of Discover Financial Services worth $15,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. JBF Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Folios Inc grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 6,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DFS. UBS Group began coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Bank of America downgraded Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Discover Financial Services from $119.00 to $111.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Discover Financial Services from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $124.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Discover Financial Services has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.21.

NYSE:DFS opened at $111.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.38 billion, a PE ratio of 7.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $106.68 and its 200 day moving average is $103.16. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $87.64 and a 12 month high of $125.35.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 33.21%. Discover Financial Services’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 13.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 15.49%.

In other Discover Financial Services news, Director Michael H. Moskow sold 1,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total transaction of $135,684.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,422,739.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $826,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,510,174. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael H. Moskow sold 1,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total transaction of $135,684.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,422,739.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

