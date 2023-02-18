Smith Moore & CO. Decreases Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Smith Moore & CO. lowered its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,470 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 130,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,614,000 after buying an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,527,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,482,469,000 after buying an additional 6,127,129 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 138,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,101,000 after buying an additional 47,507 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

AGG stock opened at $98.00 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $93.20 and a twelve month high of $111.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.51.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.