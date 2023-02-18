Smith Moore & CO. Increases Stock Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Smith Moore & CO. raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,576 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 38 shares during the quarter. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 56.5% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 36 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 80.6% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 65 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Jason Lee Tarrant sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $856.81, for a total transaction of $1,285,215.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,157,550.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jonathan Wyatt Andrews sold 2,500 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $850.49, for a total transaction of $2,126,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $511,994.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jason Lee Tarrant sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $856.81, for a total transaction of $1,285,215.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,157,550.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,135 shares of company stock valued at $7,748,168. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Up 1.3 %

ORLY stock opened at $873.01 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $820.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $780.48. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $562.90 and a twelve month high of $873.94. The stock has a market cap of $54.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.07, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.91.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $8.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.71 by $0.66. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 234.76% and a net margin of 15.08%. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 36.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on ORLY. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive to $935.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $900.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $770.00 to $855.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $892.00 to $921.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $859.60.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

