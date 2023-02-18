Smith Moore & CO. Purchases 53 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Smith Moore & CO. lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,643 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 53 shares during the quarter. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NSC. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 98.5% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,465,118 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,469,455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207,354 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 31.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,330,991 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $529,811,000 after purchasing an additional 557,432 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 64.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 620,400 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $141,011,000 after purchasing an additional 242,900 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 169.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 225,384 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $64,284,000 after purchasing an additional 141,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,232,610 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $280,161,000 after acquiring an additional 139,567 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Norfolk Southern

In related news, Director James A. Squires sold 21,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.76, for a total transaction of $5,227,806.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,005.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.35, for a total value of $516,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 30,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,791,319.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James A. Squires sold 21,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.76, for a total value of $5,227,806.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,005.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Norfolk Southern Trading Down 0.8 %

Several brokerages have issued reports on NSC. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $229.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $240.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.74.

NYSE:NSC opened at $228.15 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $248.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $241.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.76. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1 year low of $203.65 and a 1 year high of $291.55.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 24.98% and a net margin of 25.66%. Norfolk Southern’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 2nd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.85%.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers to and from the rest of the United States.

