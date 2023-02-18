Smith Moore & CO. Raises Position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Smith Moore & CO. increased its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 201 shares during the quarter. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 205.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 391,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,806,000 after acquiring an additional 263,247 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 21.5% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 24,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after purchasing an additional 4,316 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the second quarter worth $254,000. 58.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IBB opened at $133.36 on Friday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 1 year low of $104.29 and a 1 year high of $138.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $133.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.12.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.101 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. This is a positive change from iShares Biotechnology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

