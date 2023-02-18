Smith Moore & CO. Raises Stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Smith Moore & CO. raised its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,840 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,056 shares during the quarter. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $1,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 22,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 17,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 34,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 57,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,348,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 28,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF stock opened at $47.76 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.38. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 12 month low of $39.45 and a 12 month high of $50.60.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were issued a $0.233 dividend. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. This is a boost from First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd.

