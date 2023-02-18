Smith Moore & CO. Sells 329 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Smith Moore & CO. lowered its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,124 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 329 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 164 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. St. James Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. American National Bank lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 222.2% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HON shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $248.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $206.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. HSBC boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $242.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.38.

NASDAQ HON opened at $201.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $134.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $208.72 and its 200-day moving average is $197.40. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.63 and a 12-month high of $220.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.89% and a net margin of 14.00%. The business had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.67%.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

