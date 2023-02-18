Smith Moore & CO. Sells 540 Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Smith Moore & CO. cut its position in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 540 shares during the quarter. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Ameren were worth $928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ameren by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,978,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,810,808,000 after purchasing an additional 681,658 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Ameren by 1.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,076,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,904,516,000 after purchasing an additional 394,677 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Ameren by 1.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,088,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,273,012,000 after purchasing an additional 198,226 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Ameren by 72.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,018,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $724,594,000 after purchasing an additional 3,363,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Ameren by 3.7% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,383,265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $576,792,000 after acquiring an additional 226,985 shares in the last quarter. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AEE stock opened at $87.26 on Friday. Ameren Co. has a 1-year low of $73.28 and a 1-year high of $99.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $87.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.41.

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 13.50%. Ameren’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Ameren Co. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is 57.00%.

AEE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Ameren from $93.00 to $101.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Ameren from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Guggenheim downgraded Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ameren from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.70.

In related news, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total transaction of $4,516,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 217,893 shares in the company, valued at $19,680,095.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

