SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.34 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 14th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Rusch forecasts that the semiconductor company will earn $1.34 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $383.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for SolarEdge Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $6.94 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for SolarEdge Technologies’ Q2 2023 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.65 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.78 EPS.

SEDG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $309.00 to $360.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $380.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $260.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $358.00 to $361.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SolarEdge Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $359.60.

NASDAQ SEDG opened at $305.04 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $17.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 184.87, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $307.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $284.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. SolarEdge Technologies has a 12-month low of $190.15 and a 12-month high of $375.90.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $1.28. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 3.02%. The business had revenue of $890.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SEDG. Senvest Management LLC raised its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 124.3% in the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 759,071 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $215,022,000 after purchasing an additional 420,689 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $115,423,000. Robeco Schweiz AG purchased a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $94,454,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $75,942,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 120.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 476,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $153,570,000 after purchasing an additional 260,203 shares in the last quarter. 80.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, insider Meir Adest sold 5,000 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.57, for a total transaction of $1,582,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 139,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,024,756.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

