SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Given New $374.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $367.00 to $374.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Northland Securities upgraded SolarEdge Technologies from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Cowen lifted their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $309.00 to $360.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Friday, December 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $325.00 target price for the company. B. Riley lowered their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $377.00 to $370.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $380.00 to $370.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $359.60.

Shares of SEDG opened at $305.04 on Wednesday. SolarEdge Technologies has a 1 year low of $190.15 and a 1 year high of $375.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The company has a market capitalization of $17.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 184.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $307.06 and a 200-day moving average of $284.57.

SolarEdge Technologies ( NASDAQ:SEDG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $1.28. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 3.02%. The company had revenue of $890.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.06 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, insider Meir Adest sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.96, for a total value of $1,579,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 140,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,387,640.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SEDG. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 28.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 2.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 28.5% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 0.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 210,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

