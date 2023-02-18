SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Price Target Raised to $361.00

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $358.00 to $361.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on SEDG. Cowen upped their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $309.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $377.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Bank of America raised shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $269.00 to $367.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $309.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $396.00 to $392.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $359.60.

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ SEDG opened at $305.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 184.87, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $307.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $284.57. SolarEdge Technologies has a twelve month low of $190.15 and a twelve month high of $375.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

SolarEdge Technologies ( NASDAQ:SEDG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $1.28. The business had revenue of $890.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.06 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 10.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, insider Meir Adest sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.57, for a total value of $1,582,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 139,068 shares in the company, valued at $44,024,756.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SolarEdge Technologies

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SEDG. Senvest Management LLC increased its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 124.3% during the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 759,071 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $215,022,000 after acquiring an additional 420,689 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $115,423,000. Robeco Schweiz AG bought a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the first quarter worth $94,454,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $75,942,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 120.4% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 476,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $153,570,000 after purchasing an additional 260,203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

