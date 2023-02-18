Sonnet BioTherapeutics’ (SONN) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated their buy rating on shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $6.70 target price on the stock.
Sonnet BioTherapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ SONN opened at $0.92 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.75. Sonnet BioTherapeutics has a one year low of $0.91 and a one year high of $9.37.
Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by $0.30. Sonnet BioTherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 3,609.07% and a negative net margin of 11,316.93%. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sonnet BioTherapeutics will post -4.91 EPS for the current year.
About Sonnet BioTherapeutics
Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical stage oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops platform for biologic medicines of single or bispecific action. The company develops fully human albumin binding technology, which utilizes human single chain antibodies fragment that binds to and hitch-hikes on human serum albumin for transport to target tissues.
