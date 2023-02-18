Sonnet BioTherapeutics’ (SONN) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated their buy rating on shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $6.70 target price on the stock.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SONN opened at $0.92 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.75. Sonnet BioTherapeutics has a one year low of $0.91 and a one year high of $9.37.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by $0.30. Sonnet BioTherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 3,609.07% and a negative net margin of 11,316.93%. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sonnet BioTherapeutics will post -4.91 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Sonnet BioTherapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics by 96.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 130,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 64,100 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics by 158.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 130,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics by 438.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,801,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466,470 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical stage oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops platform for biologic medicines of single or bispecific action. The company develops fully human albumin binding technology, which utilizes human single chain antibodies fragment that binds to and hitch-hikes on human serum albumin for transport to target tissues.

