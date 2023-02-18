Sophos Group plc (SOPH.L) (LON:SOPH) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $580.40

Shares of Sophos Group plc (SOPH.L) (LON:SOPH – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 580.40 ($7.05) and traded as high as GBX 580.40 ($7.05). Sophos Group plc (SOPH.L) shares last traded at GBX 580.40 ($7.05), with a volume of 68,853 shares.

Sophos Group plc (SOPH.L) Stock Up 1.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.23, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 341.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 580.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 580.40.

Sophos Group plc (SOPH.L) Company Profile

Sophos Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-enabled end-user and network security solutions. The company offers Intercept X, which delivers endpoint protection against unknown malware, exploits, and ransomware; XG Firewall, a next generation firewall that provides unprecedented visibility for networks, users, and applications directly from the control center; Sophos Central, a unified cloud administration console for managing various Sophos products; and Cloud Optix that offers artificial intelligence-based cloud security analytics, compliance, and DevSecOps platform to provide end-to-end protection in public cloud services.

