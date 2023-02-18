Sourceless (STR) One Day Trading Volume Hits $16.55

Sourceless (STR) traded down 16.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. Sourceless has a total market cap of $118.98 million and $16.55 worth of Sourceless was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Sourceless has traded 16.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Sourceless token can currently be purchased for about $0.0057 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00009528 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.98 or 0.00044433 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00028828 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00018985 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004024 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.38 or 0.00215986 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000133 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24,714.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

About Sourceless

Sourceless is a token. It was first traded on January 19th, 2021. Sourceless’ total supply is 63,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Sourceless is sourcelessblockchain.medium.com. The Reddit community for Sourceless is https://reddit.com/r/sourcelessblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sourceless’ official Twitter account is @sourcelessb and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sourceless’ official website is sourceless.io.

Sourceless Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sourceless (STR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sourceless has a current supply of 63,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sourceless is 0.00650154 USD and is up 14.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $90.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sourceless.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sourceless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sourceless should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sourceless using one of the exchanges listed above.

