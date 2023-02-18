Southern (NYSE:SO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. Southern had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share.

Southern Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of SO traded up $1.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $66.63. 5,356,558 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,653,532. Southern has a 12 month low of $58.85 and a 12 month high of $80.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.50. The company has a market capitalization of $72.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.48.

Southern Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. Southern’s payout ratio is 82.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling

SO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Southern from $80.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Southern from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Southern from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.85.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total transaction of $1,032,038.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,569,766.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,546 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total value of $1,032,038.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,569,766.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 1,282 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $85,381.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,832,299.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,155 shares of company stock valued at $1,275,584 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Southern during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Southern during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Southern during the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. 61.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Southern

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

Further Reading

