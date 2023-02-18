S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC lessened its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 208,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14,725 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned approximately 0.06% of S&P Global worth $63,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rain Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in S&P Global by 38.2% during the second quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its holdings in S&P Global by 1.8% in the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in S&P Global by 2.5% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in S&P Global by 2.8% in the second quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in S&P Global by 4.2% in the second quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 866 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Insider Transactions at S&P Global

In other news, SVP Christopher Craig sold 1,055 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.02, for a total transaction of $369,271.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,200,925.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Christopher Craig sold 1,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.02, for a total value of $369,271.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,200,925.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.52, for a total value of $2,703,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 160,816 shares in the company, valued at $57,977,384.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,804 shares of company stock worth $4,635,456. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

S&P Global Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of SPGI stock traded up $3.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $360.83. 1,206,270 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,356,312. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $355.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $346.84. The company has a market capitalization of $116.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.08. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $279.32 and a fifty-two week high of $423.55.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.07. S&P Global had a net margin of 29.05% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.46 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SPGI has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on S&P Global from $398.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Atlantic Securities raised S&P Global from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $356.00 to $386.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays upped their target price on S&P Global from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on S&P Global from $355.00 to $393.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on S&P Global from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $393.56.

S&P Global Profile

(Get Rating)

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.