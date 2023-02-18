SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Sold by Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC decreased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 30,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 825 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 82.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 5,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $47.88 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.24. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $40.92 and a 1-year high of $54.34.

