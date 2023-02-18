Sports Direct International (LON:SPD) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $470.00

Sports Direct International Plc (LON:SPD – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 470 ($5.71) and traded as high as GBX 486 ($5.90). Sports Direct International shares last traded at GBX 470 ($5.71), with a volume of 3,140,932 shares.
Sports Direct International Trading Down 0.5 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.99, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 470 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 470. The stock has a market cap of £2.45 billion and a PE ratio of 21.86.
Sports Direct International Company Profile
Sports Direct International plc, together with its subsidiaries, retails sports and leisure clothing, footwear, equipment, and apparel. It operates through five segments: UK Sports Retail, European Retail, Rest of World Retail, Premium Lifestyle, and Wholesale & Licensing. The company is also involved in the wholesale distribution and sale of sports and leisure clothing, footwear, equipment, and apparel under company-owned or licensed brands; and licensing activities.
Featured Articles
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/13 – 2/17
- Deere Stock Raises Outlook and is Ready to Power Higher
- DraftKings Crowning Achievement: Leverage
- Tesla Stock Comeback Is Picking Up Steam
- How Abbott Labs, AbbVie Could Profit on Seizure Drug Formula
Receive News & Ratings for Sports Direct International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sports Direct International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.