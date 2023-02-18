Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) Short Interest Down 9.5% in January

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,430,000 shares, a drop of 9.5% from the January 15th total of 1,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 607,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.
In other Sprinklr news, CTO Pavitar Singh sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total value of $205,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 270,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,775,946. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 21,877 shares of company stock worth $221,349 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 43.75% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CXM. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 308.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Sprinklr in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in shares of Sprinklr in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sprinklr in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Sprinklr in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. 25.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
CXM stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.90. The stock had a trading volume of 2,171,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 906,872. Sprinklr has a 12-month low of $7.25 and a 12-month high of $15.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.68.
Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $157.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.02 million. Sprinklr had a negative net margin of 15.63% and a negative return on equity of 15.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sprinklr will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.
Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.
