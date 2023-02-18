Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) Short Interest Down 9.5% in January

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXMGet Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,430,000 shares, a drop of 9.5% from the January 15th total of 1,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 607,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insider Activity at Sprinklr

In other Sprinklr news, CTO Pavitar Singh sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total value of $205,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 270,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,775,946. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 21,877 shares of company stock worth $221,349 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 43.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Sprinklr

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CXM. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 308.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Sprinklr in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in shares of Sprinklr in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sprinklr in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Sprinklr in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. 25.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CXM. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Sprinklr in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Sprinklr from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Sprinklr Stock Down 1.8 %

CXM stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.90. The stock had a trading volume of 2,171,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 906,872. Sprinklr has a 12-month low of $7.25 and a 12-month high of $15.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.68.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXMGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $157.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.02 million. Sprinklr had a negative net margin of 15.63% and a negative return on equity of 15.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sprinklr will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

About Sprinklr

(Get Rating)

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

Featured Stories

