SSR Mining (TSE:SSRM) Given New C$23.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

SSR Mining (TSE:SSRM – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by National Bankshares from C$26.00 to C$23.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Separately, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of SSR Mining from C$36.00 to C$33.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th.

Get SSR Mining alerts:

SSR Mining Trading Down 0.4 %

SSRM opened at C$18.84 on Tuesday. SSR Mining has a 52-week low of C$17.01 and a 52-week high of C$31.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 5.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.63. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.96, a P/E/G ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$21.70 and its 200-day moving average is C$20.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

About SSR Mining

In other news, Director Rod Antal sold 15,777 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.68, for a total value of C$357,822.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 668,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$15,172,262.28. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

(Get Rating)

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the Çöpler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SSR Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSR Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.