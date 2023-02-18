St. James’s Place (LON:STJ) Given New GBX 1,469 Price Target at Barclays

St. James’s Place (LON:STJ – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from GBX 1,507 ($18.29) to GBX 1,469 ($17.83) in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,500 ($18.21) to GBX 1,365 ($16.57) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,370 ($16.63) to GBX 1,310 ($15.90) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. HSBC reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,300 ($15.78) target price on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,020 ($12.38) to GBX 1,153 ($14.00) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, St. James’s Place has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,416.17 ($17.19).

Get St. James's Place alerts:

St. James’s Place Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of LON:STJ opened at GBX 1,250 ($15.17) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,185.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,138.63. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,838.24. St. James’s Place has a 12-month low of GBX 904.60 ($10.98) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,538.50 ($18.68). The company has a current ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.87.

About St. James’s Place

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for St. James's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for St. James's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.