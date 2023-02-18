Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRRP) Major Shareholder Jeffrey E. Eberwein Purchases 84,303 Shares of Stock

Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRRP – Get Rating) major shareholder Jeffrey E. Eberwein bought 84,303 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.97 per share, for a total transaction of $81,773.91. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,104,592 shares in the company, valued at $2,041,454.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Star Equity Price Performance

STRRP opened at $8.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.56. Star Equity Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.60 and a 12-month high of $10.49.

Star Equity Company Profile

Star Equity Holdings, Inc provides healthcare solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostic Services, Diagnostic Imaging, Construction, and Investments. It offers imaging services primarily to cardiologists, internal medicine physicians, and family practice doctors; and imaging systems, including nuclear cardiac and general purpose nuclear imaging systems to physician offices and hospitals.

