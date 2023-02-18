STASIS EURO (EURS) One Day Trading Volume Tops $55,206.76

STASIS EURO (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 18th. One STASIS EURO token can now be purchased for about $1.07 or 0.00004331 BTC on exchanges. STASIS EURO has a market cap of $132.47 million and $55,206.76 worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, STASIS EURO has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

STASIS EURO Token Profile

STASIS EURO’s genesis date was June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 124,125,940 tokens. STASIS EURO’s official website is stasis.net. STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet.

Buying and Selling STASIS EURO

According to CryptoCompare, “STASIS developed a token named EURS to link the vast potential of the cryptocurrency ecosystem without the volatility and inconstancy of the standard currencies. EURS is the issued token by STASIS and his value is tied EURO currency. The EURS token is 1:1 back by financial assets, users can sell the tokens to acquire fiat money and is not classified as a security under Malta's law.Built on the Ethereum blockchain, EURS (EIP-20) can trace all transactions for any given EURS.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STASIS EURO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STASIS EURO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy STASIS EURO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

