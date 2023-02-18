STASIS EURO (EURS) One Day Volume Reaches $89,152.61

STASIS EURO (EURS) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. One STASIS EURO token can currently be purchased for about $1.07 or 0.00004323 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, STASIS EURO has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar. STASIS EURO has a market capitalization of $132.47 million and $89,152.61 worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

STASIS EURO Profile

STASIS EURO was first traded on June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 124,125,940 tokens. The official website for STASIS EURO is stasis.net. STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet.

STASIS EURO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “STASIS developed a token named EURS to link the vast potential of the cryptocurrency ecosystem without the volatility and inconstancy of the standard currencies. EURS is the issued token by STASIS and his value is tied EURO currency. The EURS token is 1:1 back by financial assets, users can sell the tokens to acquire fiat money and is not classified as a security under Malta's law.Built on the Ethereum blockchain, EURS (EIP-20) can trace all transactions for any given EURS.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STASIS EURO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STASIS EURO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy STASIS EURO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

