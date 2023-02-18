Status (SNT) Market Capitalization Reaches $117.50 Million

Status (SNT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. Status has a total market cap of $117.50 million and $6.14 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Status has traded 6.2% higher against the dollar. One Status token can currently be bought for about $0.0298 or 0.00000120 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00009508 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.88 or 0.00044015 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00029021 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001738 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00018829 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004030 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000166 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.29 or 0.00215638 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000133 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24,714.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Status Profile

Status is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,974,035 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,946,818,178 tokens. The official website for Status is status.im. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Status

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,974,035 with 3,946,818,177.548236 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02974051 USD and is up 2.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 93 active market(s) with $6,186,757.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

