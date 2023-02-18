Stem (NYSE:STEM) Price Target Cut to $15.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Stem (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Cowen from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Stem from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley raised Stem from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Roth Capital reissued a neutral rating on shares of Stem in a report on Monday, December 19th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Stem from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Stem in a research note on Friday, February 10th. They set a neutral rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $17.30.
Shares of NYSE STEM opened at $8.30 on Friday. Stem has a 12-month low of $5.72 and a 12-month high of $18.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.26.
Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. It offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.
