Stem (NYSE:STEM) Price Target Cut to $15.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Stem (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Cowen from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Stem from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley raised Stem from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Roth Capital reissued a neutral rating on shares of Stem in a report on Monday, December 19th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Stem from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Stem in a research note on Friday, February 10th. They set a neutral rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $17.30.

Stem Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE STEM opened at $8.30 on Friday. Stem has a 12-month low of $5.72 and a 12-month high of $18.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.26.

Institutional Trading of Stem

Stem Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STEM. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stem by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Stem by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 37,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stem by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Stem by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Stem by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 11,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.10% of the company’s stock.

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. It offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

