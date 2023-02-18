Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $627.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $628.18 million. Stepan had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 5.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share.

Stepan Price Performance

SCL opened at $106.84 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 0.81. Stepan has a 12-month low of $91.64 and a 12-month high of $116.72.

Stepan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.92%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stepan

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stepan by 3.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,733,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $368,951,000 after acquiring an additional 112,113 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stepan by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,527,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $236,762,000 after acquiring an additional 27,858 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Stepan by 12.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,951,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $197,828,000 after acquiring an additional 221,795 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Stepan by 0.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,007,868 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $99,589,000 after acquiring an additional 8,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Stepan by 172.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 410,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,688,000 after acquiring an additional 260,016 shares during the last quarter. 76.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Stepan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 30th.

Stepan Company Profile

Stepan Co engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty and intermediate chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers a range of surfactant chemicals such as anionic, cationic, nonionic, and amphoteric surfactants.

Further Reading

