Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $627.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $628.18 million. Stepan had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 5.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share.
SCL opened at $106.84 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 0.81. Stepan has a 12-month low of $91.64 and a 12-month high of $116.72.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.92%.
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Stepan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 30th.
Stepan Co engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty and intermediate chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers a range of surfactant chemicals such as anionic, cationic, nonionic, and amphoteric surfactants.
