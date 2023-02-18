Stifel Firstegy Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT)

Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Stifel Firstegy upped their FY2022 earnings estimates for Total Energy Services in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 13th. Stifel Firstegy analyst C. Pereira now forecasts that the company will earn $0.93 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.91. The consensus estimate for Total Energy Services’ current full-year earnings is $1.42 per share. Stifel Firstegy also issued estimates for Total Energy Services’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

Get Total Energy Services alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on TOT. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Total Energy Services from C$10.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Cormark upped their price objective on shares of Total Energy Services from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Total Energy Services from C$13.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Total Energy Services from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, ATB Capital increased their target price on shares of Total Energy Services from C$14.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

Total Energy Services Stock Performance

Total Energy Services Dividend Announcement

TSE TOT opened at C$8.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.69, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Total Energy Services has a 1 year low of C$5.94 and a 1 year high of C$9.87. The company has a market capitalization of C$372.49 million and a PE ratio of 14.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$8.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$8.12.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 16th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Total Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.35%.

Insider Transactions at Total Energy Services

In other news, Senior Officer Yuliya Gorbach sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.97, for a total transaction of C$39,468.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 76,498 shares in the company, valued at C$686,187.06. In related news, Senior Officer Yuliya Gorbach sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.97, for a total value of C$39,468.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 76,498 shares in the company, valued at C$686,187.06. Also, Senior Officer Ashley Desiree Ting sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.68, for a total transaction of C$43,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$158,557.56. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 592,700 shares of company stock worth $5,193,442 and sold 22,052 shares worth $197,417.

About Total Energy Services

(Get Rating)

Total Energy Services Inc provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Total Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.