StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Agile Therapeutics Stock Performance

Agile Therapeutics stock opened at $0.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.07. Agile Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.18 and a fifty-two week high of $13.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.31.

Institutional Trading of Agile Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 538.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 303,799 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 256,227 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 281.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 621,200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 458,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

About Agile Therapeutics

Agile Therapeutics, Inc is a healthcare company, which engages in the development and commercialization of transdermal patch. Its lead product candidate, Twirla, also known as AG200-15, is an investigational low-dose, non-daily prescription contraceptive. The company was founded by Chien Te Yen on December 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Princeton, NJ.

